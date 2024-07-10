AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.10

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 655716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

