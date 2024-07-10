Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.62) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.71) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.03) to GBX 2,590 ($33.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.43) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.46) to GBX 3,100 ($39.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,752.50 ($35.26).

Anglo American Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,379.50 ($30.48) on Monday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,531.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,219.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.49), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($344,268.48). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 694 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.56) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,903.62). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 704 shares of company stock worth $1,735,051. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company's stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

