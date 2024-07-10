Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.62) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.71) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.03) to GBX 2,590 ($33.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.43) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.46) to GBX 3,100 ($39.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,752.50 ($35.26).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL
Anglo American Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.49), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($344,268.48). In other news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.49), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($344,268.48). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 694 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.56) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,903.62). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 704 shares of company stock worth $1,735,051. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.