Analysts Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Price Target at $260.14

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.43.
TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Teleflex from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on TFX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Teleflex Price Performance
Teleflex stock opened at $218.08 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.44 and its 200-day moving average is $224.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.
Teleflex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.
Teleflex Company Profile
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teleflex
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.