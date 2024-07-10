Analysts Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Price Target at $260.14

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.43.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Teleflex from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $218.08 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.44 and its 200-day moving average is $224.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

