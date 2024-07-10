Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Price Target at $112.21

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.21.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

PHM stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PulteGroup by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

