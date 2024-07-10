Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $47.40

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Barclays cut Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 40.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 347,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $975.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

