Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $18.09

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.09.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTST

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NTST stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 175.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 911.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,578,000 after buying an additional 466,435 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after buying an additional 69,005 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after buying an additional 526,794 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth $2,068,000.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.