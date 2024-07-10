Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $198.93

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $206.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.82.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,721 shares of company stock worth $46,009,001 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

