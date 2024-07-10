Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $0.80 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Northern Dynasty Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.32 on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

