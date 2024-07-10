Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives $40.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,000. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

