American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.70.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. Research analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company's stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

