American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of ARL opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a current ratio of 33.02. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
