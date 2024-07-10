American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of ARL opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a current ratio of 33.02. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 210.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

