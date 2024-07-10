Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $77.64. 471,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

