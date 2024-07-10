AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 8.1%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 8,823,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 36,518,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.28.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.