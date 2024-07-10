Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $245.00 at TD Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.75.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.13. 8,788,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,431,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,058,874. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.