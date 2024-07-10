Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Eight Capital

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price objective on Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.67.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of AIF traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$55.40. 126,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.32.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

