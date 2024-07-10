Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.99 and last traded at $73.25. 4,147,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,527,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $192.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,618,000 after buying an additional 881,710 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after buying an additional 819,019 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after buying an additional 983,842 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

