Alexander Schornstein Purchases 4,438 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 4,438 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $55,563.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 693,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,677,774.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alexander Schornstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Alexander Schornstein purchased 4,562 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,066.98.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Assembly Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.