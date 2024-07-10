Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.850-2.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

AA stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. 6,051,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Alcoa has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

