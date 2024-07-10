Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.45. 4,328,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,455. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,322 shares of company stock worth $62,714,456 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.