Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 139,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,546,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.93. 1,893,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,732. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.