Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) Insider Purchases A$34,999.65 in Stock

Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lindh bought 85,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,999.65 ($23,648.41).

Aerometrex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

About Aerometrex

Aerometrex Limited engages in aerial mapping business in Australia. The company offers an aerial LiDAR surveying service which maps the ground surface using airborne lasers; and aerial imagery subscription services. It also provides 3D solutions, which include 3D modelling and mapping system derived from oblique aerial photographs; and MetroMap, an online imagery web-serving application.

