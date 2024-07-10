Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Shares Down 1.7%

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.65 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.75). Approximately 33,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 20,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The company has a market cap of £5.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,950.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.91.

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

