aelf (ELF) Hits Market Cap of $292.85 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. aelf has a market cap of $292.85 million and approximately $25.06 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,460,864 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

