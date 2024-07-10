ACV Auctions’ (ACVA) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACVA

ACV Auctions Price Performance

ACVA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 37,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.54.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. On average, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $5,020,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $5,020,197.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $830,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 653,033 shares of company stock worth $11,706,099. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,941 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 142,296 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.