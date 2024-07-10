Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Purchases 475,000 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,365,304 shares in the company, valued at $196,942,505.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 60,722 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,027.48.

Appian Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. 663,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

