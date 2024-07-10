AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,858,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

