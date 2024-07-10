AA Financial Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,685,876,000 after acquiring an additional 179,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after buying an additional 116,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,008,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.13. 274,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,997. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.98.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

