AA Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $68,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

ITT Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ITT traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $128.26. 26,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average of $127.39. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $140.20.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

