50,150 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 113,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165,165 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Up 2.0 %

ALLE stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.96. 1,027,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,763. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

