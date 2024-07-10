5,000 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.72. 75,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,510. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $164.79 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.78.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

