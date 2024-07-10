4,927 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.89. 62,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,098. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

