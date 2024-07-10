4,336 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $44,837,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 564,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,171. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $231.53. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

