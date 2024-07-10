3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.26 and last traded at $98.61. 1,240,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,352,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $98.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 36,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $2,455,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 13.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 25.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 20.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

