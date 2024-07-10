3,865 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Purchased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $2,480,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

HLT traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.26. 1,541,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.83 and its 200 day moving average is $200.78. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $218.82.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

