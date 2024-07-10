361 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,581,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ROP traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.06. The stock had a trading volume of 441,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,836. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.18 and a 1 year high of $569.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $544.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

