31,443 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 388,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 730,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,241. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.57 and a 200 day moving average of $254.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

