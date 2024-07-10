3,011 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,155. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

