2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 2.7%

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITXGet Free Report) fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $27.09. 3,633,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,242,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.