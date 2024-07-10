2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $27.09. 3,633,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,242,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

