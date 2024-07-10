2,495 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.03. 699,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,223. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.86 and a 200 day moving average of $149.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

