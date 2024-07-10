16,544 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. 2,433,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,794. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

