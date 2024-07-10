157,781 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of American Axle & Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXL. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 45.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. 387,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,295. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXL

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.