1,547 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in GATX by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,277,000 after acquiring an additional 191,187 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,070. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $141.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,472.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

