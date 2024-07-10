1,305 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $18,506,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 132.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,898,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Paylocity by 94.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.65.

PCTY stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.49. 26,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,698. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.96.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

