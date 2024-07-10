11,500 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. 42,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,248. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.