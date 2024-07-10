11,223 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in PPL by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PPL by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. 5,768,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.