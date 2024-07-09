Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $48.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.47. 348,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $67,694,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.