Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 176.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ZVRA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 569,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $226.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.97. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

