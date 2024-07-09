ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $435,864.75 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00039505 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00039381 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00018626 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.