Zambesigold (ZGD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24,690.77

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and $24,690.77 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

