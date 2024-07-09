Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $127.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

